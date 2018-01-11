Chandigarh stalking: HC grants bail to Haryana BJP chief’s son

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday granted bail to Vikas Barala, son of Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party President Subhash Barala, in connection with the Varnika Kundu stalking case.

Earlier, the court had ordered the Chandigarh Police to provide information on call details of Barala, son and his friend Ashish Kumar.

Barala has been booked on charges of stalking and attempting to kidnap senior IAS officer’s daughter Varnika Kundu.

The incident, which took place on August 4, created a ruckus across the country, when Kundu accused Vikas and his friend Kumar of following her car in the middle of the night in Chandigarh.

The two men were then arrested on the basis of her complaint but were released on bail, as they were booked under bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.

However, they were arrested again on August 9 under sections 365 (Kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) and 511 (attempt to commit punishable offence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).