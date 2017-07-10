Chaos over MRP

Confusion is prevailing among consumers about Maximum Retail Price (MRP) on products. The Department of Consumer Affairs should intervene in the matter and finalize the rules for fixing MRP. Previously, there was no guideline to fix MRP under VAT regime. The MRP should be fixed based on ex-factory price plus average transport charges, wholesaler’s margin and retailer’s margin. Fixing of MRP by private companies arbitrarily should be stopped. The new guidelines should be announced at the earliest so that the public is not cheated and taken for a ride.

Jubel D’Cruz

