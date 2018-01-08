‘Chappal chor Pakistan’ protest held outside Pak Embassy in US

A group of Indian-Americans and Balochs’ held a protest, called ‘Chappal chor Pakistan’ outside Pakistan embassy in Washington DC over reported misbehaviour meted out to Kulbhushan Jadhav’s kin in Islamabad.

The protesters donated old shoes and said the protest is in solidarity with Jadhav’s family.

Baloch protestors also joined the protest and raised anti-Pakistan slogans. The protestors urged people to bring old shoes to give them to Pakistan.

They also asked them to dress like a Siachen soldier with at least 2 layers of clothes for cold. ‘Chappal chor Pakistan’ started trending after Pakistan asked Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother and wife to remove mangalsutra, bindi before meeting him.

His wife’s shoes were not returned after meeting which left India and the world flabbergasted.