Child labourer’s family need an alternative source of income

I would like to draw attention of higher authorities towards child labour. It is very distressing to see children working in restaurants and garages for their basic needs when they should be spending their time in schools. But it is also true that families dependent on their children for income will suffer when the law comes into force. It is unacceptable to engage children in hazardous jobs. It is government’s responsibility to ensure that parents of such children will get an alternative source of income. I think the government must help pool families so that they can educate their children. Moreover, employees must not hire children in their work till the age of 20.

Md Rustam Parwez

