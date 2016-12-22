China-US ties face new uncertainties: Chinese Foreign Minister

China and the US face new “uncertainties” in bilateral ties but with mutual respect for each other’s core interests and “major concerns” the two countries can work together for win-win result, China’s Foreign Minister has said.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the phone call between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President-elect Donald Trump after the US election had sent a positive signal for a stable transition after both sides expressed desire to promote bilateral ties.

“This is the trend of history beyond the will of human beings and the correct direction for the Sino-US relationship to develop,” he said.

“China and the US will have respect and take care of each other’s core interests and major concerns to ensure long and stable cooperation and realise mutual benefits and a win-win situation,” Wang told the ruling Communist Party of China official news paper the People’s Daily in an interview.

Wang did not touch any specific issues, but said Sino-US ties “would be facing some complexity and uncertainty in the future”, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

Wang said he expected unrest to continue around the world next year, but said China would keep calm amid the chaos and catch opportunities in the turbulence.

Meanwhile, China reacted guardedly to Trump’s move to nominate economist Peter Navarro, author of “Death by China”, as head of a new national trade body and said that cooperation is the only right choice for world’s top two largest economies to get win-win results.

The appointment of Navarro, a staunch critic of China raised eyebrows here coming in the backdrop of Trump questioning ‘One China’ policy.

“I want to emphasise that as major countries China and US share lot of common interests and cooperation is the only right choice for the two countries,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Hua Chunying told media briefing here reacting to Navarro’s appointment.

“We hope that US can work with China to maintain sound bilateral relations trade relations included,” she said.

With about USD 600 billion bilateral trade, the US is China’s top trade partner.