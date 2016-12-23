Christmas: An occasion to share love and friendship

The story of Christmas has been retold by me several times in this newspaper. It is the story of a little ‘babe’ born to poor parents in a little stable in Bethlehem 2016 years ago. Christmas to Christians is a time for reflection and an occasion to share one’s joys and sorrows. It is the time to reach out and touch the life of another person with love and warmth. It is an occasion to share love and friendship, care and concern. As we celebrate Christmas let us focus on the real meaning behind this jingly season and its traditions. May the child Jesus who is love incarnate, enfold you in His arms. May the gentle peace that He brings, touch you softly from above and fill your hearts and home with peace, joy, love and happiness.

