Call it the demonetization affect or the cash crunch in the economy due to withdrawal limits from banks in place, we are in for a subdued Christmas this year. People cannot spend their own hard earned money and most shops and restaurants are empty. The enthusiasm among people is missing and so is the festive atmosphere and cheer among people of all religion as this was the time of the year when citizens irrespective of religion, caste and creed get together to enjoy the festivities which lasts till the New Year.

However, let’s celebrate Christmas with a difference this year by helping the unfortunate, sick and the disabled. People should wish fellow citizens and pray for each others well being and that doesn’t cost money. Also, let us hope Prime Minister Narendra Modi has goodies rolled over his sleeve and would announce tax concessions and other schemes beneficial for the people in the New Year. Wishing fellow citizens and readers a Merry X’Mas and hope the re-monetization will have happy memories for the people!

