Cilic to square off against Lopez in Queen’s Club final

Fourth-seed Marin Cilic of Croatia and Spain’s Feliciano Lopez will take on each other in Aegon Championships’s finals here at the Queen’s Club on Sunday.

Cilic booked his place in the summit showdown after battling past Gilles Muller of Luxembourg 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in a grueling last-four clash that lasted two hours and 16 minutes.

Lopez, on the other hand, survived scare against Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov as he bounced back from a second-set down to register a 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 win in a rain-interrupted encounter.

While Cilic became the first player to break Muller in the tournament despite a barrage of 22 aces from the world number 26, Lopez has won eight of his nine grass-court matches this year and will look to clinch his first ATP title of 2017 after losing in the Stuttgart final last week.

Cilic, who reached the finals at Queen’s for the third time, won the tournament in 2012 while he finished runner-up to world number one Andy Murray a year later.