CISF wins best airport security award for Mumbai airport

The security cover provided by the CISF at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport has bagged the best airport security award from the World Quality Congress (WQC).

The awards, based on the independent evaluation by the WQC Jury, are considered as recognition of excellence demonstrated by agencies in the commerce and industry space of the country/globe.

The award will be given to CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) at an event to be held in Dubai next month, it said in a statement.

The Mumbai airport, which is the second busiest and hypersensitive aerodromes in the country after Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport, handled 45.2 million passengers in the last fiscal.

Recently, CISF was adjudged as the best security provider at the Delhi airport.

Last year, a survey was conducted by the Airport Service Quality (ASQ), in which security of Delhi Airport was adjudged best than the other international airports such as Dallas, Heathrow, Paris and Dubai.

A host of initiative taken by the CISF recently, including doing away with baggage tag stamping, a seamless handling of the rapidly increasing passengers, less waiting time at screening points manned by the force, thoroughness in security screening of passengers and hand baggages, among others, helped the CISF win the prestigious award, the statement said.

Raised in in 1969, CISF currently provides security cover to key establishments such as nuclear installations, space establishments, airports, seaports, power plants, sensitive government buildings, among others.

It has been providing complete and comprehensive security coverage to the Mumbai airport since 2002.

As many as 5,000 of its personnel provide security at both domestic and international terminals, cargo complex, Santa Cruz air cargo terminal, airside perimeter wall and city-side approach road towards terminal building.

The security functions of the CISF at the Mumbai airport include passenger frisking, hand baggage screening, CCTV surveillance, Quick Reaction Team (QRT), anti-hijacking response team, VIP movement handling, among others.