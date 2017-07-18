City doctor Rebello sends legal notice to EC

He alleges that BJP is selecting their own candidates for the presidential election and foisting them on the nation.

Dr. Leo Rebello independent people’s vice presidential candidate has sent legal notice to the Election Commission of India mentioning about political parties like BJP selecting their own candidates for the presidential election and foisting them on the nation. According to him, presidential election should be held in a democratic manner and transparency must be followed and national interests should come first. Rebello also added that entire election process is sabotaged by political parties and deserving candidates are not nominated for the post. He said that everybody knows which candidate is going to win the presidential polls and holding election is a mere formality.

He said, “Even though I have issued notice to Election Commission in this regard but they have turned a blind eye towards it. If I am not selected by the BJP today or if I fail to get 40 signatures because of whip, I shall challenge the whole election process soon, by reviving de novo my WP (Civil) 219 of 2007 (Review) pending/delayed in the Supreme Court of India. As an alert citizen of India, I remain dedicated to Satyamev Jayate. My best wishes for sanity in politics, administration and justice delivery.”

Meanwhile close to 99% voting was recorded for electing India’s next president, the returning officer for the poll announced, saying it was perhaps the highest ever percentage. The counting of votes will take place on 20 July. The numbers are stacked in favour of the ruling coalition’s nominee Ram Nath Kovind, a former Bihar governor, over the opposition’s candidate and former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar.

The presidential polls saw 99% polling with Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Gujarat, Bihar, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Uttarakhand and Puducherry recording cent per cent voting, according to Lok Sabha Secretary General Anoop Mishra, the returning officer for the polls.