The 18th Parle Mahotsav was organised at Vile Parle. Maharashtra BJP unit president Raosaheb Danve was the chief guest of the function. This event brings people together. Volley Ball, Kabbadi, Box cricket was organised for the first time in this event. Around 3,500 people participated in the Safe Driving sport. On the first day, around 76 games of Kabbadi, 30 games of Box Cricket, 40 games of Volley Ball was held. Around 12 teams participated in the Volley Ball game. Parag Alvani had played vital role in organising this tournament.

BJP MLA Parag Alvani said, “Students should play sports irrespective of the results. They concentrate on the game and can achieve success. If a team lose one game they should prepare for the next one.”