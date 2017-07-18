City youth to organise environmental tour to Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Sumit Khutale a naturalist and trek tour guide has organised an environmental tour to Sanjay Gandhi National Park on Saturday for creating awareness among citizens about the importance of conserving environment. At a time, when green spaces are dwindling in Mumbai due to rampant construction, road widening and metro rail project Sumit has appealed to citizens to plant more trees which act as a lung cover for the city. He also wants people to conserve green spaces in the city which will enable them to breathe fresh air and reduce pollution.

When AV spoke to Sumit about the objective behind organising this tour he replied, “This tour would be interesting as people might spot wild animals, butterflies, insects, different creatures and plants on their way to the Highest Point trail to Jambhulmal peak, which is one of the inaccessible trails of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. I invite people to discover the forests that exist right in our neighbourhood.”

“Imagine the surreal panorama of the three lakes viz. Tulsi, Vihar and Powai against the backdrop of the city spread in front of you. The Highest Point trail is indeed a trekker’s delight and that too within the financial capital of India.”

Visitors will have to pay Rs.1000 for entering Sanjay Gandhi National Park, shared transport till Kanheri and back to SGNP Gate, Trail charges at National Park, Naturalist and guidance fee. Advance payment is not compulsory. On-spot payment would be accepted. Those who are interested can Whatsapp 9819439878 for further queries.