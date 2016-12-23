Civic toilets on both expressways become functional

BMC’s decision to construct 13 toilets at both Eastern and Western Express highways passing through the metropolis have started bearing fruits as five out of six toilets have got functional, a senior civic official said.

“We noticed that in absence of toilets, people travelling through highways had to face a tough time while attending natures call. Keeping this in mind, the civic body had decided to construct seven toilets at the Eastern Express highway and six at Western Express Highway.”

“Out of six toilets, five toilets at the Western Express Highway have become functional while the construction work of toilets at the Eastern Express highway has been stepped up,” said the official.

He also said that toilets are equally placed at the either side of the highways.

These would be pay and use types of toilets and separate toilet seats have been arranged for men and women, said the official adding these toilets are also disabled friendly.