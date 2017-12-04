UP civil election result – Can it leave effect on Gujarat?

Results of UP civil election have announced. BJP won the most seats in it, then BSP and others. Can it leave effect on Gujarat’s upcoming election? If yes then it is not a good news for Congress that is hopeful about Gujarat, because not only its loss in Amethi, which is the most native place for it. This result surely has shaken those who heartily love S.P. because it didn’t become success even in opening account. And the person who were in favour of AAP and MIMI, this result brought great pleasant for them because both of them has opened account first time in UP.

Affan Ahmad Qasmi

