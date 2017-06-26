Clashes amid Eid celebrations in Kashmir as HM Singh hoping for peace

Clashes were reported between protesters and law enforcing agencies from Sopore, Anantnag, Rajpora, Shopian towns and Safakadal area of Srinagar even as Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated across Kashmir. Conveying his Eid greetings, Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the festival will help in bringing peace and happiness in the Kashmir Valley.

There were no reports of anyone getting hurt in these clashes.

The authorities have placed top separatist leaders, including Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, under house arrest, fearing that their presence at large Eid gatherings could spark violence, the officials said.

Big gatherings were also reported from Sonawar and Soura Shrines in the heart of the city, they said, adding that similar gatherings were held at all districts headquarters and major towns of the Valley.

Barring a few incidents of stone-pelting after the prayers, the situation in the Valley remained peaceful.

JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik has been taken into preventive custody and lodged at Central Jail, Srinagar.

The festival of Eid was celebrated with much fanfare across the State with people thronging mosques, shrines and Eidgahs for special prayers.

Muslims from all walks of life started making a beeline to Eidgahs (prayer ground) or mosques for offering Eid prayers as a thanksgiving for the month-long fasting of Ramadan.

The biggest gathering was witnessed at Hazratbal shrine where more than 50,000 faithful offered prayers, officials said.

They said the second largest gathering was held at the Eidgah in the old city in which more than 40,000 people participated.

In a video message to the people of the Valley, which has been witnessing unrest for nearly a year, Rajnath Singh said he conveys his Eid greetings to all Kashmiri brothers, sisters, youth, seniors and children from the bottom of his heart. “I am fully confident that this festival of goodness and humanity will help in bringing peace, understanding, brotherhood and happiness in Kashmir Valley and pave the way for a new dawn there,” he said.