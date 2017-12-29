Cleanliness is the responsibility of every citizen

Through your newspaper column, I would like to draw kind attention of my all brothers towards negligence of our own duties for not paying enough attention on cleanliness related issue. We are facing this problem for many years. It is polluting our environment. Drainage system is very bad. The dirty water and sanitation water are not been drained properly. Due to this, bad smells are being produced in our locality. Mosquitoes and flies are breeding rapidly thereby causing a big danger for malaria, dengue and other diseases.

I think, we cannot blame the government for every problem, but our shoulders also carry some moral duties like cleanliness and saving water and so on. We always try to be clean, so we should also try our best to make our motherland clean. Through your newspaper, I want to create awareness of cleanliness among the people.

Md Rustam Parwez

