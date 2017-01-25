CM bets on North Indians to ignore Sena

Fadnavis hinted that BJP may sever ties with Shiv Sena and go solo in BMC polls.

With an eye on the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to woo north Indians. Since north Indians comprise around 28 per cent of Mumbai’s population, the saffron party is reaching out to them. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis praised the contribution of the community towards the development of the city during a function organised to celebrate the Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day held at Lions Club grounds in Santacruz. Fadnavis said that the people of Uttar Pradesh have absorbed the culture of Maharashtra by retaining their identity.

“People of Uttar Pradesh have absorbed the culture of Maharashtra without forgetting their own which is a great virtue. If you continue to work in this manner then Mumbai and Maharashtra will scale new heights,” said Fadnavis.

Fadnavis, who was in Delhi to attend the meeting of Chief Ministers, addressed the gathering through mobile phone. He spoke for 20 minutes and lauded the efforts taken by north Indian voters for developing Mumbai. Fadnavis also hinted that BJP may go solo in the BMC polls. Union Minister of State (HRD) Mahendra Nath Pandey, Maharashtra Minister Vidya Thakur, Bhojpuri singers, including Padamshri Malini Awasthi, and actors were present on the occasion.

“The way we are marching ahead to transform Maharashtra under the guidance of (PM) Modiji…If you continue to bless, we would like to carry forward the same in Mumbai as well. We would transform this metropolis and make it suitable for every working class. The government is seeking your support for developing the city and make it world class,” Fadnavis said.

This cultural event is annually organised on January by Mumbai BJP general secretary Amarjeet Mishra, through his social organisation Abhiyan. This function has been organised since last 29 years but it has gained more prominence this time due to the upcoming BMC polls. Every party has been trying their best to lure north Indian voters as they can play a decisive role in the outcome of the civic body polls.

Earlier, the party had held the series ‘Chunavi Chaupal’ and informed north Indian voters about various development projects undertaken by Devendra Fadnavis led government. Chaupal’ is a popular concept in Northern India where in people gather in a open community space and hold deliberations on regular issues. The party also had highlighted about the infrastructural and developmental works done by him and also the various programmes attended by Fadnavis which were organised for the sake of North Indians.