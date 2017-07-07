CM Fadnavis denies reports of his accident

Hours after it was reported on Friday that Devendra Fadnavis had a narrow escape while boarding his helicopter in Alibaug, the Maharashtra Chief Minister denied any occurence of the accident.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has strictly denied any “accident kind of situation” with the Fadnavis’s chopper.

Here is a close translation of the statement released by the CMO in Marathi:

“Today for a program in Alibaug, Raigad district. Chief Minister Shri. Devendra Fadnavis was gone. Rumors are spread that their helicopter has an accident while returning. However, there is no such accident, the citizens should not believe in any kind of rumors.” (sic)

Fadnavis had gone to Alibaug to attend a function.