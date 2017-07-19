Coach Mourinho pushing me to get better: Man United’s Lukaku

Manchester United’s new striker Romelu Lukaku said he signed for the club because of head coach Jose Mourinho who he felt will “push him” to become a better footballer.

United signed Belgian Lukaku from Everton for a reported transfer fee of 75 million pounds ($98.19 million) earlier in July.

“He knows what I can bring to the team and he’s someone who is pushing me. I push myself too, but he makes me a better player,” Lukaku was quoted as saying by espnfc on Tuesday.

“I think I learned a lot from him in the last week and I’m glad I can work with him.”

United are in the US on a pre-season tour and will play arch-rivals in the English Premier League Manchester City on Thursday.

Lukaku scored his first goal following his move from Everton in a 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake on Monday.

“I’m happy for my goal. There is still a lot of work to do, as a team we know we need to be much better.

“But I’m glad I’m here because you really see it’s a big club and that was the challenge I wanted,” Lukaku said.

Mourinho was in charge of Chelsea at the start of the 2013-14 season when Lukaku was also with the club. Chelsea wanted his signature badly this time as well but United pulled off a coup.

Lukaku though said his first choice was always United.

“I am very happy now. This is the job I wanted. I have to make sure that I stay focused and have the same ambition I’ve always had. And just work hard, that’s the key to success.”