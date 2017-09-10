Complaint filed against BSES hospital for ill-treating patients

Rehmani group, a NGO has filed a complaint against BSES hospital management on August 9, 2017 for their failure to provide better services to patients suffering from Dengue and Malaria after heavy rains in the city. In their complaint they have mentioned that the hospital’s security guard is misbehaving with patients and relatives. Patients are forced to buy medicines from medical stores as the hospital has failed to make arrangements for them. They have also demanded an emergency ward for treating Malaria and Dengue patients. Muktar Shaikh has visited BSES hospital for seeking treatment but hospital management had behaved impolitely with him. To make this campaign successful Mobile Baba, Abbas Sayyad, Rehmani President, Asif Sardar, NCP leader Baba Anna Kushalkar, Anwar Shaikh, Krishna Kamble have taken initiative.

Zamir Khan, North Mumbai President Rehmani group said, “We have been frequently receiving complaints against this hospital. The management discriminates people on the basis of their economic background and serves only rich patients. If hospital management don’t mend their ways then we will take up this matter to the Health Minister and Chief Minister.”

Salima Shaikh, patient’s relative said, “I have admitted my mother in this hospital and they only keep on demanding money from us. I feel as if my mother is undergoing treatment in a private hospital.”