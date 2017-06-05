Compulsory reading of Bhagavad Gita

By planning to pass the bill of the Bhagavad Gita being read in schools, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is only trying to push ahead saffron agenda in the country. Why should Catholic and Muslim students be forced to read or study the Gita which is against their religions? India is a secular country and enforcing a religion-specific practice may create problems among the people of other religions. Moreover, compulsory reading of any religious text is against the spirit of our Constitution.

