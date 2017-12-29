Cong MLA slaps woman constable, gets two slaps in return

In a video gone viral, Congress MLA Asha Kumari is seen slapping a woman constable on duty during party chief Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Himachal Pradesh, only to get two slaps in return from the police official.

Former minister Dhani Ram Shandil had to intervene to quell the frayed tempers.

The Congress MLA later tendered an apology for the incident, saying “the lady constable misbehaved, abused me andalmost beat me, but I should not have lost my calm. I am sorry for the incident”.

However, the woman constable has filed a complaint against the Congress legislator.

“An FIR has been registered against Kumari under IPC sections 353 and 332 (assault or use of criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty),” SP, Shimla, Soumya said.