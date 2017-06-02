Cong-NCP behind ‘violent’ farmers’ agitation?

Both parties are trying to incite riots by organising farmers protest in the state alleges Sadabhau Khot.

As the farmers strike took a violent turn political parties have started indulging in blame game. After Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis it was Maharashtra Minister of State for Agriculture Sadabhau Khot’s turn to blame Congress-NCP for instigating farmers protest. Khot said persons involved in violent protests are not farmers as political parties are supporting it. He blamed the erstwhile Democratic front for its failure to resolve hardships of farmers.

“Congress and NCP are trying to incite riots by organising farmers protest in the state. Even though cities like Nashik, Pune has been affected due to strike but situation is normal in Mumbai. If farmers are facing problems to sell their produce then they should contact Pavan mandal and they have also provided toll free number for this purpose,” said Khot.

Protestors are disrupting normal life by stopping vehicles carrying vegetables and milk. They had also halted vehicles carrying milk and spilled them over roads.

“Several farmers had held peaceful protests but cases have been filed against them. A probe must be ordered in this regard. Action must be taken against those people who are trying to derive political mileage out of farmers strike. The government must come forward to resolve this matter and deliver justice to farmers. Farmers should have dialogue with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who is trying his best to address their grievances,” added Khot.

Many farmers have committed suicide in the state after they were unable to repay their debt due to crop failure.

“Farmers should not be held responsible for vandalising vehicles and throwing agricultural produce on roads. The government is monitoring the situation and soon normalcy will be restored. It will definitely take positive steps to revive the agricultural economy in the state. Protests must be carried out in a peaceful manner without creating hardships to citizens,” he said.