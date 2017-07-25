Congress is on the decline

Identity crisis has arisen in the Congress party and the party is losing its foothold in several states. The recent causality is Gujarat. After months of discussions and haggling over his role in the coming Assembly elections, maverick Gujrat Congress leader Shankersinh Vaghela quit the party with the same sinking sense of intensity as in the years 1990s, when head resurrected in the state. He may launch his own party in the course of time. The Congress regrets a veteran leader of his stature quitting at a wrong time. In the backdrop of split in the National Party, BJP will be trying to stamp its class in the coming elections with a thumping majority. Vaghela may join hands with raising forces like that of Hardik Patel to keep his identity intact. The scene is set for a political turmoil in the state of Gujarat even before the Assembly elections and it is anybody’s guess how the Congress party will decimate into pieces in the coming days.

Lakshmi Shankar

