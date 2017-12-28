Congress made India independent, not BJP

Where were Narendra Modi and the BJP supporters when the Indian revolutionaries fought for India’s Independence? It is all because of the Congress that India has become independent today. Otherwise, we would still be living under the British rule. Narendra Modi and those who voted for the BJP should realise this.
