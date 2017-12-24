Congress marking new record of Parl disruption

It’s most disgusting and disappointing to observe and witness that the ‘Indian National’ Congressmen are shamelessly disrupting the Parliament’s precious time and days in each and every session, every year at the cost of the honest tax payers. Our Hon’ble Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu rightly slams these ‘lawmakers’ who are addicted to be lawbreakers. Disruption in the Lok Sabha as well as Rajya Sabha is also a kind of corruption, because the disruption wastes the tax payers’ hard earned money. If the Hon’ble Prime Minster Narendra Modi’s statement about Manmohan Singh’s conspiracy with Pakistan to topple Modi from the Prime Ministership is wrong, there is no need of any hue and cry. But if it’s a fact, all Congressmen should shut their political mouths.

Hansraj Bhat

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)