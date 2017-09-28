Congress to shed its secular image?

The Congress which has been on the backfoot ever since its defeat in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and assembly election is trying to revive itself by trying to shed its secular image and adopting soft Hindutva agenda. With an eye on the upcoming Gujarat assembly polls Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi has embarked on a tour of the state to connect with voters. He visited four temples in the state a move which is seen by many to counter the allegations made by BJP that Congress is anti-Hindu. Gandhi also attended a garba event organised by MLA Indranil Rajyaguru in Rajkot and performed ‘aarti’ in front of the idol of goddess Durga. Thus the Congress is desperately trying to lure Hindu voters who have of late distanced themselves from the party.

According to sources from Congress, several senior leaders have taken a serious note of Hindu electorate drifting away from the party. Hence efforts are being made to connect with them and to make a dent in the BJP’s traditional votebank. Even Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam had established Sant Mahant Congress cell to voo Hindu voters. Nirupam added that the party can be religious and at the same time maintain its secular identity. On the other hand, BJP took a jibe at Congress party and said that Rahul is visiting temples as his party has failed to win elections in the Gujarat since a long period of time.