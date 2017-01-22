Congress will contest on 105 seats; SP releases manifesto, Mulayam give a miss

Finally, Congress party has announced that it has forged an alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and will contest from 105 seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Over the past few days, a Congress-SP alliance was looking remote as SP chief Akhilesh Yadav insisted he wouldn’t offer the Congress a chance to contest from more than 100 seats. The Congress wanted to contest as many as 121 seats.

The development comes after Congress general secretary Ahmed Patel said that Priyanka Gandhi intervened to end the ongoing deadlock over entering into an alliance to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the politically crucial state.

“Wrong to suggest lightweights were dealing on behalf of Congress party.Discussion was at highest level- b/w CM (UP),GS I/C & Priyanka Gandhi,” he tweeted.

Eyeing a second term in office, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav yesterday said that his final offer was 100 seats for the Congress.

Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Agarwal on Saturday said the possibility of an alliance was “almost over” and blamed the “stubborn” attitude of Congress for the deadlock.

“The Chief Minister (Akhilesh Yadav) had made an offer of 100 seats to the Congress, but they are asking for 120 seats. We told them that we have 234 sitting legislators and there are some others who will also contest. So, we need at least 300 seats for ourselves,” Agarwal said.

However, ruling Samajwadi Party on Sunday released its manifesto for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections promising a bunch of schemes for all round development of the state at a function which SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav and his brother Shivpal gave a miss.

With an eye on development, Akhilesh riding on the crest of “kaam bolta hai” (work speaks) slogan, announced schemes which prioritise development of the state.

The manifesto announced distribution of laptops, Kanya Vidya Dhan, Samajwadi Pension, laying of Purvanchal Expressway, and establishing Janeshwar Mishra model villages besides improving helplines for police and women.

After promising “achche din” (good days), Modi had ended up giving only a Swatch Bharat campaign and organising yoga, said Akhilesh Yadav.

“Where are the ‘achche din’? Where is the promised ‘vikas’ development they promised?” he asked, referring to Modi’s famous phrases of the 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign.

“At times they distributed ‘jhaadu’ (broom), sometimes they organised yoga.”

And without taking the name of any rival party, he again alluded to the Bharatiya Janata Party by saying “they are again weaving dreams” and that they might announce sops in the upcoming annual budget.