Conserve water

Water crisis is looming large over our country in general and Mumbai in particular as monsoon seems to have been delayed after a few showers a fortnight back. The reason could be our selfish approach towards environment where trees and weeds are cut recklessly to make way for modernization and infrastructure. Foreign countries have banned chemical factories which destroy nature on their shores and we do the dirty job of manufacturing not just for our use but for them too.

Mumbai lakes have almost reached warning levels and we need to use water conservatively by giving preference for drinking water and closing down swimming pools all across the country. Playing with nature and environment could have catastrophic affect and all out efforts must be made to conserve nature, mountains and forests. Cities have become concrete jungles that need to be reversed by earmarking substantial area for gardens, play grounds and open area.

