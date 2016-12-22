Constable, 3 others hurt in stone pelting by two groups

A constable and three others were injured in stone pelting by two groups in Bhiwandi in the district over a petty issue, police said.

“The incident took place at Bangalpura Vaza Mohalla in Bhiwandi over the issue of laying of a water-pipeline in the intervening night of December 20-21,” Police Inspector Anant Parad of Bhiwandi city police station said.

A police constable and three persons were injured after members of the two groups’ pelted stones at each other. A house and a vehicle were also damaged in stone pelting, he said.

Police claimed that they resorted to a mild lathi-charge, but no one was injured in it.

While 10 persons each from both the groups have been booked under relevant sections of IPC, Bombay Police Act, 7 have been apprehended, the official said, adding a probe was underway.