Constable in escort duty of minister killed in mishap

A police constable, travelling in an escort jeep in the convoy of Maharashtra Tribal Development Minister Vishnu Savra, died after his vehicle rammed into a stationary truck in Shahapur taluka, police said.

The mishap took place at around 2 AM after Pramod Nivatkar, 48, was returning to Vashind police station from Bhiwandi in the escort jeep when it rammed into a stationary truck at Dohale village under the limits of Padgha police station, Thane rural police said.

The escort duty was assigned to accompany the minister from Shirdi to Manor. But the scheduled journey was altered midway as Savra had to rush back to Mumbai and the convoy was diverted from Gatandevi to Bhiwandi bypass, police said.

The driver of the jeep was also hurt, while Nivatkar had received severe wounds and was taken to Sahapur government hospital where he succumbed during treatment, added police.