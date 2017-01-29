Cop knocked down by youth

A police officer attached Wagle Estate police station here was allegedly knocked down by a youth, police said.

Sub-inspector K G Babar was on naka-bandi duty at Nitin Junction when he was hit by the 21-year-old youth who was riding his two-wheeler without wearing helmet, they said.

The youth drove pass through police as soon as he was asked to stop by the cops, injuring Babar, police said, adding that SI was admitted a hospital.

The youth was identified as Krishna Engadalwar and was booked under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act.

The complaint lodged by the officer stated that the youth was driving in an inebriated condition.