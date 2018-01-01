Cops deserve applause for a job well done!

When most people in the city were partying on New Year’s eve, Mumbai police was in full strength on the city’s streets to monitor law and order and so was the RTO guys to see that no untoward incident happened. The men in uniform did an excellent job as they were neither strict nor lenient with the people as most celebrations passed off peacefully. They deserve not just kudos but monetary benefits like a few days of bonus salary for a job well done. They too have a family but often have to work extra hours in tiring conditions when the entire city is celebrating be it festivals, riots or any other events.

Some people including myself skipped the New Year celebrations in memory of lives lost in the Kamala Mills tragedy but sadly people responsible and some arrested people were given bail within minutes after being taken into custody. Mumbaikars however deserves applause for behaving at their very best as most celebrations were low key and peaceful!

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)