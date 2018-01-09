Corrupt official offered lucrative post

Despite furnishing fake caste certificates, the state government has gone ahead with the appointment of Satish Dabhade as the Commissioner of Maharashtra Labour Welfare Board, Kalyan office. Earlier Dabhade was appointed as the labour welfare officer at the same branch even though he had submitted forged caste certificate documents. Dabhade’s documents were confiscated by the state government but still Labour Minister Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar gave a nod for his appointment for the commissioner’s post. Thus questions are being raised against the BJP government for shielding corrupt officials. The BJP which had promised to adopt a zero tolerance against corruption is sending wrong message to people by appointing tainted officials.

The Supreme Court had asked the state government to dismiss employees submitting fake caste certificates for securing employment. Even many other employees in labour department have been allotted lucrative posts despite submitting fake caste certificates. Already a case has been filed against Dabhade in Bombay High Court for submitting forged documents. The state government has appointed Dabhade for the Commissioner’s post without seeking approval of the legislature. Before going ahead with his appointment they should have followed rules and guidelines.