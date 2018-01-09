Corrupt official offered lucrative post

Despite furnishing fake caste certificates, the state government has gone ahead with the appointment of Satish Dabhade as the Commissioner of Maharashtra Labour Welfare Board, Kalyan office. Earlier Dabhade was appointed as the labour welfare officer at the same branch even though he had submitted forged caste certificate documents. Dabhade’s documents were confiscated by the state government but still Labour Minister Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar gave a nod for his appointment for the commissioner’s post. Thus questions are being raised against the BJP government for shielding corrupt officials. The BJP which had promised to adopt a zero tolerance against corruption is sending wrong message to people by appointing tainted officials.
The Supreme Court had asked the state government to dismiss employees submitting fake caste certificates for securing employment. Even many other employees in labour department have been allotted lucrative posts despite submitting fake caste certificates. Already a case has been filed against Dabhade in Bombay High Court for submitting forged documents. The state government has appointed Dabhade for the Commissioner’s post without seeking approval of the legislature. Before going ahead with his appointment they should have followed rules and guidelines.
Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar, state Labour Minister said, “The entire investigation is under process. Till the time the judicial verdict comes up, I don’t feel it is right to comment anything against Dabhade or the case. The department received two names for the commissioner’s post. The first candidate’s name was rejected as he was charged for misleading funds in wrong agreements. We put both of them under scanner and appointed Dabhade as the commissioner. If Dabhade gets convicted for submitting wrong documents then whatever facilities offered to him will be withdrawn and the board will take appropriate action against him.”
Dabhade has also been accused of swindling funds meant for workers’ welfare and providing employment to tribal youth by accepting bribes from them.
Rajesh Kumar, Principal Secretary for Labour Department claimed that Dabhade has not submitted any fake documents. He said, “The caste mentioned by Dabhade in the document is claimed to be incorrect. The Labour department had forwarded all the documents to Tribal Research Institute for validating his caste certificate. All the claims are yet to be established and it is not yet proved. The Labour Department doesn’t need legislator’s approval to appoint a candidate for the board’s commissioner’s post and it’s the internal matter of the department. If Dabhade fails to prove authenticity of the documents submitted by him then he will be allotted other post.”
When AV spoke to Vijay Deshmukh, Maharashtra Minister for Public Health and Workers, he said that he is unaware about the appointment of Dabhade and the reported claims about his submission of fake caste documents. He also said, “Senior officials of labour department takes call on the appointment of the commissioner’s post of Labour Welfare Board. I will make further comments about this issue after gathering more information about it.”