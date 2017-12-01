For a long standing corruption has been flourishing rapidly in our country. Now it has spread its tentacles in every sphere of life. Not to speak of common public even noted politicians, government officials, and every dignitary, without exception, are involved in such heinous crimes. Anti corruption department also siphons off money from the corrupt persons and let them go scot free after minor punishment. Corruption is equivalent to mass-murder, defrauds people’s fundamental rights, effects the growth of our nation and economy of our country, therefore there should be a strict punishment for those who are found guilty of embezzlement. They should be boycotted by our society or jailed for good or should be rewarded death penalty. It is the only ultimate solution to raze corruption from the roots. It will also prevent others to corrupt and we can see corruption free INDIA.

Shahrukh Nadwi

