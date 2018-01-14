Credibility of SC ruined: Retd Justice on judges’ mutiny

Responding to the press conference held by four judges of the Supreme Court earlier in the week, Justice (Retd) RS Sodhi claimed the credibility of the Supreme Court has been ruined, adding that the faith of the nation upon this needs to be reinvented.

“All judges are of very high integrity, but saying only we should get all cases and not others is wrong. I don’t need to mention to what extent the credibility of the Supreme Court has been ruined. This faith needs to be reinvented,” Sodhi told ANI.

In a press conference on Friday, Justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph alleged that the CJI had violated the conventions in his role as the master of the roster.

The judges further appealed the nation to save their institution if they wanted democracy in the country to survive.

Following this, the Bar Council of India (BCI) on Saturday formed a seven-member delegation to resolve the issue between the two parties.

The delegation comprises BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, Co-Chairman S Prabakaran, Executive Committee Chairman Apurba Kumar Sharma, Vice-Chairman Satish A Deshmukh, Associate Managing Trustee Pratap C. Mehta, Rameshchandra G. Shah and T S Ajith.

The delegation arrived at the residence of Justice Chelameswar on Sunday, ahead of their meeting with CJI Dipak Misra and the four senior Supreme Court judges that rebelled against him.