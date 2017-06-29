Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Confederations Cup to be with his surrogate twins

Portugal star striker Cristiano Ronaldo has left the Confederations Cup early after becoming the father of twins.

Earlier this month, there were reports that Ronaldo had become a father for the second time with the birth of twins via a surrogate mother.

Ronaldo has now confirmed the news via his official Facebook account, saying he has been released from Portugal duty to finally be with his children.

“I was in the service of the national team, as always, body and soul, even though my two sons were born. Unfortunately, we couldn’t reach our main sporting objective, but I am certain we will continue to make the Portuguese people happy,” he wrote.

“The president of the Portuguese Football Federation and the national team manager were considerate towards me and it is something which I will never forget. I am very happy to finally be with my children for the first time,” Ronaldo added.

Although Portugal slumped to a semi-final defeat to Chile on penalties, they are due to play in the third-place playoff against either Germany or Mexico.

Portugal confirmed the news that the Real Madrid striker has been given permission to leave the Confederations Cup early, the Mirror reported.

The national team said that Ronaldo deserves to be praised for continuing his services towards them despite the birth of his twins.

“The President of the FPF and the National Selector understand that if it is impossible to reach the goal of winning the Confederations Cup, they must release the athlete so that he can finally get to know his children,” a statement from Portugal said.

Ronaldo already has a son, Cristiano Jr., who was born in 2010.

On the same note, Ronaldo’s family could be set to get even bigger with his Spanish girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is also reportedly five months pregnant.