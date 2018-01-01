CRPF camp attack: Counter operation ends, third terrorist’s body recovered in Pulwama

A counter operation launched by security forces against the militants who attacked a CRPF camp in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir ended on Monday following the recovery of the body of another militant, the police said.

Finally, the operation has concluded with the recovery of the body of the third terrorist, director general of police SP Vaid said. The bodies of two terrorists were recovered on Sunday.

In a pre-dawn strike, five CRPF men were killed while three others injured when heavily armed terrorists stormed the camp of the paramilitary force at Lethpora in Pulwama district on Sunday.

The attack was claimed by Pakistan-based Jaish-e- Mohammed.

The two ultras whose bodies were recovered yesterday were Manzoor Ahmad Baba from Drubgam (Pulwama) and Fardeen Ahmad Khanday from Nazeempora (Tral). Khanday was the son a serving policeman. The identity of the third militant was yet to be ascertained.