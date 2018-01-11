CSK’s new batting coach — Michael Hussy

Michael Hussy has been appointed as the batting coach of Chennai Super King ahead of the 11th edition of Indian premier league. When he was playing, he was of great help in mentoring the younger players and he was part of little-winning squad on both occasions for CSK. Michael Hussy is the third highest run-getter for CSK in IPL (with 1,768 runs) only behind topper Suresh Raina (3,699) and MS Dhoni (2,987). It’s really nice to have Michael Hussy with CSK as batting a coach although he has played for CSK and possesses a keen cricketing. I am very happy to see him in CSK team as a coaching on the field. Recently CSK retained MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja. I am really excited about returning all of them in Chennai Super King (CSK).

Md Absar

