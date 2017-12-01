Cyclone Ockhi: More than 60 stranded people sighted at Sea, rescue operation on

The Indian Navy assets have sighted 60 people stranded at the sea due to Cyclone Ockhi, and efforts are underway to rescue all of them.

On the other hand, seven people were picked up by the vessel MV ENERGY ORPHEUS, while other four were rescued by Indian Navy Ship (INS) JAMUNA and three by a trawler in the area.

The Navy said two are being rescued by MV KUNLUNSHAN at the moment.

Meanwhile, at least five people have lost their lives, 22 fishermen are missing, 62 houses are fully damaged, and 240 houses partly damaged due to heavy rains, in Kanyakumari district.

16 rehabilitation centres have also established by government in which 1044 people are being given shelter.

Regular life is brought to a standstill, and at least 80 fishermen and 50 boats have gone missing from the coast of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, in its wake.

At least five Navy ships have been deployed from Kochi, two ships on standby in Lakshadweep, and two ICG ships, each deployed from Kochi and Tuticorin, for search and rescue operation.

A P8I aircraft, the Navy Dornier and the Coast Guard Dornier have also been deployed for the same. Helicopters are kept ready on standby.

Boeing P8I Aircraft was deployed at first light from Indian Navy Ship (INS) Rajali on Friday morning. It sighted seven survivors hanging on to a capsized boat, 25 miles West of Trivandrum, the Navy said.

“A/c drops life raft in the vicinity and reported the exact position. Ships in area are being diverted to render assistance,” the Indian Navy added.

Advanced Light Helicopter has dropped a life raft for eight survivors at sea 20nm off Trivandrum and is picking up two critically injured survivors from MV Energy Orpheus.

Several naval ships have been deployed for rescue operations as Tamil Nadu and Kerala brace for the cyclonic storm Ockhi, confirmed Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already issued an alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall in both the states.

The depression in Southwest Bay of Bengal had snowballed into the cyclonic storm- Ockhi.

The cyclone has so far claimed the lives of four people in both Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The deadly storm has killed seven people in neighbouring Sri Lanka and affected the lives of nearly 20,000 people.