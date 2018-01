All missing students in the boat capsize that took place off the coast of Maharashtra’s Dahanu town have been accounted for as recovered, Dahanu Coast Guard stated.

In an official statement, the Dahanu Coast Guard confirmed the total number of students as 35.

District administration also confirmed all students have been accounted for.

On Saturday, the boat capsized 20 nautical miles off the Dahanu coast at about 11:30 am, claiming four lives.

Overloading is said to be the cause of the mishap.