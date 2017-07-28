Daniel Craig will return as James Bond in next 007 movie

Not long ago, in an interview with a daily newspaper Daniel Craig had said, “I’d rather slash my wrists” than return as James Bond.” and now, in a very fortunate turn of events it was formally announced that the untitled Bond 25 movie would release on November 8, 2019, and confirming that Daniel Craig is ‘done deal’ for the film.

The London based company, Eon Productions that over sees all things 007, and MGM which holds rights to the franchise said all the other details of the film would be announced at a later date.

Daniel Craig took up the mantle of James Bond in 2006 with Casino Royale.