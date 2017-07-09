Declining interest rates affecting citizens

The achche din promised to us by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi was clearly meant for the rich people and politicians belonging to the National Democratic Alliance. For the last three and quarter years of his tenure, what has Narendra Modi done for the middle-class and senior citizens of the country? Interest rates on bank fixed deposits and post office savings have been slashed. The ‘ achche din’ promised to us has turned out to be a ‘ burre din’ for the entire country.

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)