Deepika Padukone to star opposite Varun Dhawan in Shoojit Sircar’s next, ‘October’?

Recently Varun Dhawan had announced that he’s been signed by Shoojit Sircar for his next film titled, ‘October’ and since then fans have been waiting to know who would Shoojit cast opposite Varun as his leading lady and it appears Deepika might actually be able to grab the role. A leading Mumbai daily has reported that Deepika has approached Shoojit and shown a great interest in the film.

‘October’ is rumored to be a rom-com majorly revolving around Varun’s character and hence Deepika will not have the meaty parts that she is used to yet looking at the filmography and the kind of films Shoojit makes, Deepika might be so keen to play a role in the film.

Deepika has worked with Shoojit Sircar in the film ‘Piku’ and she still considers ‘Piku’ as one of her finest films. Well, it’ll be interesting to see Varun and Deepika together.