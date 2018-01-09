Deepika thanks her fans for the ‘best birthday gift ever’

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who ringed her 32nd birthday few days back, received a special gift from her fans which caught everyone’s eye.

A group of her fans collected funds and built a well in a village. One of the fan clubs shared the image of the well on Twitter and tweeted, “This is our gift for @deepikapadukone birthday We Arab fan donated to build water well in one of the needy villages We Hope you liked it #HappyBirthdayDeepikaPadukone.”

it fills my heart to see your generosity & contribution in making this world a better & happier place.This is the best birthday gift I could’ve asked for.I love you & I’m so proud of you all. https://t.co/kQYZiDMGEZ — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 8, 2018

And the actress did not disappoint them as she thanked her fans for such a sweet gift.

Taking it to her Twitter handle, she wrote, “It fills my heart to see your generosity and contribution in making this world a better and happier place.This is the best birthday gift I could’ve asked for. I love you and I’m so proud of you all.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Deepika will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavat’ alongside Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

The film has finally got its release date and will clash with Akshay Kumar’s ‘PadMan’ on January 25.