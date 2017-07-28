Delhi Dynamos sign Brazilian midfielder Paulinho Dias

Delhi Dynamos have signed 29-year old midfielder Paulinho Dias as the club’s first foreign recruit for the coming season of the Indian Super League.

Paulinho’s movement, both on and off the ball, and his ability to bring his teammates into play makes him a great threat for the opposition defense.

The Brazilian could make a strong impact for Dynamos this season as he is known to find the back of the net from distance, along with his expertise in the holding midfield role.

A graduate of the Cruzeiro academy, Paulinho was last plying his trade with Joinville in Serie B.

His signing marks a reunion with head coach Miguel Angel Portugal who had initially signed him back in 2014 at Atletico Paranaense.

“I’m very excited to welcome Paulinho to the club. This is a player the coach immediately identified when he came aboard and I’m sure he can be a defensive anchor in our midfield. He will make his mark in the ISL like the other Atletico Paranaense players who came before him,” Delhi Dynamos Director Rohan Sharma said.

Paulinho has previously had stints with the likes of Ipatinga, Chapecoense and Veranpolis where he started majority of the games and helped the clubs in promotion to the top division.