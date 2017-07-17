Delhi Dynamos unveil head coach, eyes ISL title

Delhi Dynamos Football Club on Tuesday unveiled Spaniard Miguel Angel Portugal as their head coach for the upcoming Indian Super League season with high ambitions of winning the trophy this time.

The 61-year-old Miguel, an ex-Real Madrid midfielder, took over the reigns of the Capital’s football team from Italian Legend GianlucaZambrotta under whom Delhi Dynamos managed to make it to the semi-finals last season.

Miguel, who was a part of the La Liga winning Real Madrid side of 1979-80, signed a one-year contract with Delhi Dynamos but club officials said his contract can be extended if the results are satisfactory.

“Being a part of Delhi Dynamos FC is a great opportunity to be a part of the growing football revolution that is taking shape in the country. I want to win this championship (ISL),” Miguel said at a media conference here.

“My brand of football will be possession football, possession as long as possible but it will be smart and intelligent possession,” he said through an interpreter.

Miguel’s roping in as head coach was facilitated by Doha-based Aspire Academy, with which Delhi Dynamos last month signed a groundbreaking multi-year technical partnership.

The Doha-based Aspire Academy, one of the world-renowned facilities, will share its football knowhow and management expertise (including coaching, training, scouting and sports science) with the Delhi-based club in their pursuit for success on the pitch.

Miguel embarked on his coaching career in 1996 with Spanish third division side Arandina. In a relatively short period of time, his coaching abilities were widely noticed and the very next year he was appointed to manage the Real Madrid C team before subsequently assuming responsibility for the Real Madrid B team.