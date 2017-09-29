Delhi woman alleges gangrape by 23 men in Bikaner, 6 arrested

Six people have been arrested after a Delhi-based woman alleged she was raped by 23 men on the outskirts of Bikaner, the police said on Friday.

According to the officers at the Jain Narayan Vyas Police Station, the 28-year-old woman lodged a complaint on September 27 alleging that 23 men raped her after being abducted from Bikaner-Jaipur highway, where she had gone to check on a plot she owns.

“The woman originally hails from Kerala and lives in Delhi with her husband. She often visits Bikaner to trade in bangles and claimed to have bought a plot there two years ago,” SP Bikaner Swai Singh Godara told PTI.

Two of the six men arrested have divulged crucial details in the case, the SP claimed.

“Two men, during their interrogation, said that they had offered to drop her to the city and a deal, involving a middleman, was fixed at Rs 2500. Apart from the middleman, the names of eight accused have surfaced in the case,” Godara said.

The six accused were identified as Bhanwar Lal (27), Subhash Lal (27), Manoj Ram (23), Raju Ram (20), Madan Lal (22) and Jugal Kishore (24) of Bikaner district, he said.

DSP Sadar Rajendra Singh, said, “Those arrested will be produced before the court on Friday.”

A few more arrests are likely in the case, he added.

According to the FIR, the woman was waiting for transport near Khatu Shyam Temple on the Jaipur road at 2.30 pm when Subhash and Raju Ram allegedly dragged her into an SUV.

She claimed that the two men drove her around for several hours and repeatedly raped her in the vehicle. Later, they called in six others who also assaulted her, the woman said.

She was then taken to a government power sub-station in Palana village where more men allegedly assaulted her, the FIR stated.

Two men dropped her around 4 am the next day at the same spot from where she was picked up a day earlier, the FIR added.