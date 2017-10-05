Demi Lovato feels fame is just ‘weird’

Singer Demi Lovato, who has come out with her new album ‘Tell me you Love me’ after a wait of two long years, feels that all this fame is really ‘weird’ for her.

The 25-year-old singer, while giving an interview to Notion magazine, shared that she still can’t really get her head around her celebrity status, reports Contactmusic.com.

The ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ hit-maker shared that she has learned to “manipulate” her stardom to talk about issues and causes that are important to her.

She noted, “Fame is weird, but I manipulate it for the better. We already are in a very narcissistic career – ‘look at me, look at me’. I use that as a way to use my voice for more than just singing.”

Adding, “If you are not using your voice and not standing up for the things you believe in, and not being vocal about certain topics, then you’re just basking in the glory of a very egotistical career.”

The two-time People’s Choice award winner also shared that it is “frustrating” for her to see that a lot of artists cannot speak about important matters because they want to be “politically correct'” or do not want to say anything that could be considered to be controversial which then could harm their career.

The Pop-sensation explained, “I see some artists that don’t say anything because they want to be politically correct. It’s frustrating because they have the ability to reach millions of people and do something good, rather than not saying anything. Politics too, it’s very tricky when it comes to politics in the US right now.”

Adding, “If you’re a megastar, have millions of followers on Instagram or Twitter, and you’re not speaking about things that need to be spoken about, you’re not helping anyone.”

Lovato’s sixth studio album titled ‘Tell me you Love me’ is out now.