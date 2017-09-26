Demi Moore had a great time living with daughter Rumer Willis

Actor Demi Moore says she and Rumer Willis had a great time living together while shooting for “Empire”.

The 54-year-old star moved in with her daughter when she landed a recurring role as a therapist on the musical TV drama – on which Rumer, 29, plays singer/songwriter Tory Ash, reported Entertainment Tonight.

The mother-daughter duo loved hanging out in Chicago after filming as they do not get to see each other often in Los Angeles.

“I mean, we’re there and since she’s a regular, and I’m just a guest. I’m in the guest bedroom of her apartment — she gets the king size bed.

“I love it, we have a great time. Honestly, even though we pretty much live, I would say, 10 maybe 15 minutes away from each other in LA, with your schedules, you sometimes don’t end up getting to spend the quality time with each other. And so, being able to have time to go out and eat and really spend time with each other has been really amazing,” Moore says.